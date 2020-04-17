Learn How to Make the Queen's Favorite Scones with Former Royal Chef's Free Quarantine Cooking Classes
Quarantine life may not have us feeling like royalty, but that doesn't mean we can't eat like royalty while we wait out the coronavirus.
Darren McGrady, the British royal family's former private chef, recently joined YouTube and is using the platform to teach fans how to cook the Queen's favorite recipes in his new video series "Cooking Under Quarantine".
McGrady, who spent 15 years working in the Buckingham Palace kitchens, kicks things off by demonstrating how to make royal tea scones, A.K.A. the Queen's favorite scones.
"We start off with flour, sugar, baking powder, and butter," McGrady says. "All these ingredients go into the bowl and you just rub them together until you've got real fine breadcrumbs."
While he works the ingredients together, McGrady shares the history of afternoon tea. "It's really important that we don't knead it," he reminds his virtual audience after adding in the milk and egg.
In between anecdotes from his time working for the Queen, McGrady goes on to demonstrate the correct way to glaze the delicate scones.
As for the age-old debate on whether the cream or the jam should go first, he revealed that the Queen prefers her with the jam first.
McGrady's "Cooking Under Quarantine" series also includes demonstrations on how to make chipotle kale and turkey meatballs, creamy chicken and broccoli bake, peanut butter and jelly muffins, and more.
Happy cooking!