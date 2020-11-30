Hear Darius Rucker and Violinist Lindsey Stirling's Powerful Cover of Christmas Hymn, "What Child Is This?"

When was the last time, you Christmas caroled for the first time?

To riff on a line from a Darius Rucker tune, Christmas carol season is about to officially commence, and we couldn't be more excited to hear the Southern rocker team up with violinist and songwriter Lindsey Stirling to perform the classic Christmas carol "What Child Is This?" on ABC's CMA Country Christmas hosted by Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins tonight, Monday, November 30 at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT. The popular Christmas carol was written by English hymn and carol writer William Chatterton Dix in the latter half of the 19th century and has been covered by scores and scores of performers and choirs since.

To tide you over until this evening's performance, you can listen to Rucker's and Stirling's recording of "What Child Is This?" on YouTube below. Highlighting Rucker's splendid baritone vocals, the soundtrack starts out slow with a whimsical flurry of piano notes, soon crescendoing with Stirling's impassioned violin-playing and an explosive finale of drums and strings in tandem.

Big fan of Rucker's? We recently caught up with the South Carolina native on our podcast "Biscuits & Jam" to talk singing around the holidays, his favorite meal, and growing up in The Palmetto State.

Filmed in Nashville, the annual CMA Country Christmas will also feature performances from Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, and others. Tonight's special will air on both ABC and also several streaming platforms. For more information on how to watch, click here.