Darius Rucker Thinks Nothing Beats a Sullivan's Island Sunset

Darius Rucker, how we love his rich, warbly voice. As Southerners, we must admit we also love whenever we hear the Charleston native give his home state some love, whether on albums like Southern Style or Charleston, SC 1966 or cheering on his alma mater's football team, the South Carolina Gamecocks from the University of South Carolina.

Now, we're beaming that the country singer and frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish has revealed some of his most treasured things about South Carolina, courtesy of a new interview in Myrtle Beach's GrandStrand magazine. During the chat with writer Dawn Bryant, Rucker shares how much he loved going to Myrtle Beach growing up as well as why South Carolina holds such an important place in his heart.

"Our vacations [growing up] were wherever we could pile in the car from Charleston and go as a big family—so places like Myrtle Beach were perfect for us. The beach, that boardwalk…that was a childhood dream," Rucker says, reminding so many of us, too, of some our cherished Myrtle Beach memories. Earlier in the discussion, Rucker also commented that his 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest performance was also among his favorite Myrtle Beach moments.

Of his love for South Carolina, Rucker comments, "It starts with the people. The laid-back vibe and warmth of the people really make South Carolina special. Plus, it has some of the best beaches and golf courses I’ve ever seen!" In the interview, Rucker is even kind enough to reveal his favorite Southern food, zooming in on the gnocchi and lamb bolognese at FIG in Charleston, which secured a spot on Southern Living's list this year of The South's Best Classic Restaurants. "It’s an appetizer technically, but I get two portions and have that as my meal. It’s amazing."

It appears if the GRAMMY Award-winning singer didn't have a career in music, he may have very well been a tourism ambassador for The Palmetto State. When asked what he would do to sway someone to book a South Carolina vacation, he replied, "I’d show them a picture of the sunrise over Sullivan’s Island!"

Us too, Mr.Rucker, us too.

You can read the full interview here.