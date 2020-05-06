Dallas Symphony Orchestra Violinists Serenade Woman on Her 100th Birthday

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, MaryBelle Judd’s family was determined to celebrate her 100th birthday this past weekend.

“We had great intentions of being able to celebrate grandma on her 100th with a [birthday] party worthy of the kind of person she is, but COVID-19 made that impossible,” her granddaughter, Suzie Chafin, explained.

So, she contacted the Dallas Symphony Orchestra—where Judd had been a violinist until the mid-80s—and asked if they could help.

On Sunday, two DSO violinists appeared in Judd’s driveway for a surprise concert. Her daughters, granddaughters, in-laws, and neighbors all joined in for a socially distant birthday party to honor the newly minted centenarian. Watch below:

“Grandma was thrilled and loved it. I am not sure when the last time she had heard violins play live. She kept asking me, ‘are they really from the symphony?’ in disbelief they would have a private concert for her,” Chafin recalled. “We are so thankful the DSO took time to honor this wonderful woman.”

Happy birthday, Miss MaryBelle!