Dairy Queen's Piñata Party Blizzard Is Filled With Confetti Cake Pieces

Hey party people, it’s time to dust off your finest stretchy pants and head on down to Dairy Queen to celebrate the official start of summer with the chain’s decadent new creation.

Introducing: DQ’s Piñata Party Blizzard Treat, an almost-too-pretty-to eat treat boasting edible glitter and a decadent surprise inside.

A “surprise party in a cup,” the Piñata Party Blizzard is filled with rich confetti cake pieces, luscious pink confetti icing, and a surprise center of confetti cake white chocolate stars in shades of pink, blue, and white. To top it all off, the colorful confection is finished with whipped topping and a rainbow of edible glitter—just in case your mouth forgot it was party time.

But don’t delay. This delicious, limited-release dessert is available at participating DQ locations nationwide, only while supplies last.