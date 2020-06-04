Dad Who Grew Up Without a Father Starts "Dad How Do I?" YouTube Channel

Rob Kenney knows what it’s like to grow up without having a dad around. He was 14 years old when his own father abandoned him and his seven siblings.

Now, having raised two children to become successful, well-adjusted adults, Kenney is on a mission to become the Internet’s dad. With his new YouTube channel “Dad, How Do I?” the Washington resident shares weekly tutorial videos where he demonstrates how to do everything from fixing a faucet to jumping a car—awkward dad jokes included.

“My goal in my life was to raise good adults,” he told Shattered Magazine. “I never wanted to be wealthy. I never wanted to be necessarily successful. My goal in life was to raise good adults—not good children but good adults—because I had a fractured childhood.”

Kenny said he always wanted to make a series of videos detailing important lessons not taught in high school. This past April, he finally found the time to make it happen.

“I had lots of excuses, but while we’re in quarantine, I ran out of excuses,” he recalled.

Since he uploaded his first video “How to Tie a Tie” two months ago, Kenny has amassed more than two million YouTube subscribers. His videos on everything from “How to Unclog a Bathtub Drain” to “How to Change a Tire” all have hundreds of thousands of views.

“I've always been scared that when I grow up and if I become a father I won't be able to teach my children ‘dad’ things because no one taught me,” one commenter shared on the tire-changing video. “Thank you, this might change that.”

“Is this what a normal dad looks like?” another viewer asked.

WATCH: Erin Napier Captures Husband Ben's Essence Perfectly: “This Is Super Dad”

It quickly became clear to Kenny that “Dad, How Do I?” was about more than practical lessons.

“I want it to be about everyday tasks, but I also would like to pass along some of the wisdom I’ve learned along the way to encourage people,” he explained to Shattered. “… I thought I was just going to be showing people how to do stuff, but it’s kind of resonating on a whole different level.”