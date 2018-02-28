Georgia Father-Daughter Duo’s Brilliant Girl Scout Cookie Parody Goes Viral
We're eating this up!
A daddy-daughter musical act from Duluth, Georgia is taking over the Internet, but their sights aren't set on fame or fortune—they're looking to sell Girl Scout cookies.
To help his young daughter Charity Joy meet her goal of selling 1,300 boxes for her troop, Seymore Harrison Jr. filmed them performing a brilliant parody of Childish Gambino's recognizable hit, "Redbone."
"Thin Mints...you want to order some before it's too late, we also got Trefoils and they taste great...Tagalongs will make you feel fine..." Charity Joy begins before her dad chimes in.
"If you want 'em, you can have 'em, if you need 'em you can buy 'em, Girl Scouts sellin' delicious cookies ... now stay woke, and buy these cookies ... Girl Scouts sellin', delicious cookies," they sing along together, over the music.
The video (below) has already been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook. As of Monday evening, Charity had sold nearly 5,000 boxes for her troop.
Charity's mom, Patrice Powers, took to her Instagram account to answer questions about how her daughter's video will benefit her troop. "Charity has a small troop of eight girls," Patrice wrote. "All cookie sales go to their troop! They plan to go see A Wrinkle in Time, have a discussion about being a Change Agent and leader, then they will have etiquette training at The Elite School of Etiquette and then this summer they wanted to go to the beach. We also are planting flowers at an assisted living, and doing STEM activities."
Help Charity's cause by shopping for Girl Scout cookies here.