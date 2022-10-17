Crystal Gayle And Peggy Sue Wright Paid Tribute To Sister Loretta Lynn At CMT Artists Of The Year Celebration

"You know, the world lost a legend. We lost a sister."

Published on October 17, 2022
2022 CMT Artists Of The Year -Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright
Photo: Jason Kempin / Staff/Getty

When Loretta Lynn died earlier this month at 90 years old, tributes poured in to pay homage to the country legend. Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Margo Price, George Strait and more paid homage to the Coal Miner's Daugher who influenced generations of artists over the course of her six-decade career. Perhaps no tribute was more touching, though, then the one her sisters gave at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.

Lynn's sisters—and fellow country singers—Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright paid a musical tribute to their late sister, Loretta Lynn, with a special performance at the 2022 ceremony, which was held in Nashville last week. After Tanya Tucker introduced the duo, the two honored their sister with a performance.

"You know, the world lost a legend. We lost a sister," Gayle said. "As I look out into the audience, I see so many faces that my sister considered friends. And in her words, 'Love you, honey.'"

As photos and videos of Lynn were displayed on a screen at the back of the stage, the sisters sang Lynn's beloved song, "Coal Miner's Daughter," which was also a nod to their own father.

Lynn passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The four-time-Grammy-winner was the first woman to be named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year, back in 1972, and sold more than 45 million records worldwide.

