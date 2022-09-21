Potential Cranberry Shortage Could Mean One Less Thanksgiving Side

Say it isn’t so!

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022
Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce
Photo: Gado / Contributor/Getty

We don't want anyone to panic, but there may be one less side dish at the Thanksgiving table this year. Whether you're a fan of jellied or a whole berry, store bought or homemade, warm or cold, cranberry sauce is a holiday staple. Unfortunately, thanks to high temperatures and a widespread drought, the nation's cranberry crop is suffering, the New York Post reports. That could lead to a national cranberry shortage this holiday season.

Cranberries are delicate fruits that are particularly susceptible to weather-related catastrophes. Last year, there was too much rain, ruining the crop and this year there isn't enough, which also ruined the crop.

"Farmers wake up every day and they have to face whatever the weather is going to present to them — that's farming," Brian Wick, executive director of the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers' Association, told Grist. "But it's quite clear in talking to many growers over the past several years that this change in climate is very real and it's really starting to impact how they farm."

Luckily, for this year's cranberry sauce prospects, the growing season isn't quite over yet. Farmers have another month before the berries are ready to harvest. That means there is still time to pray for rain and hope the crop makes it from their fields to our Thanksgiving tables. If you can't find cranberry sauce this year, perhaps use it as an opportunity to count your blessings. Remember that Thanksgiving is about being grateful for friends, family, and everything you do have, not the side dish you don't.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo
The South's Most Storied Thanksgiving Side Dishes
Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
50+ Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes That Might Make You Forget About Turkey Altogether
Ice Skating
40 Fun Christmas Activities for Kids and Families
Florida Christmas Traditions
20 Christmas Traditions That Are So Florida
Poinsettia
25 Best Flowers and Plants for Christmas
Ouida’s Chocolate Delight
60+ Top-Rated Desserts Everyone Should Make At Least Once
Blue Christmas Christmas Tree Decorations
118 Christmas Decorating Ideas That Will Inspire You to Bring the Beauty of the Season Home
Bama Theatre, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Best Things To Do in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Lost Holiday Desserts
Lost Holiday Desserts That Deserve a Comeback
Late-Summer Stunner
Our Best Container Gardening Ideas
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
The Most Raved About Recipes from Our What's Cooking Facebook Group
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Thanksgiving turkeys
Here Are the Best Turkeys to Order for Thanksgiving Before They Sell Out
Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup
100 All-Time Best Comfort Food Classics
Maison Studio WaterColor, FL Neutral Kitchen with Shiplap Wall Backsplash
88 Beautiful Kitchens to Plan Your Dream Space
Freshpet Pet Food Display
Freshpet Recalled One Type of Their Dog Food Over Potential Salmonella Contamination