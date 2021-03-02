100-Year-Old Woman Surprised with H-E-B Shopping Trip After Receiving Covid-19 Vaccine

It had been a year since Lucinda Mills had been to her favorite store.

Lucinda Mills loves shopping at her local H-E-B so much that she received a $100 gift card from the store manager for her 100th birthday in September.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she wasn't able to use it. In fact, Lucinda hadn't left her Angleton, Texas, home to go grocery shopping—her favorite activity—in nearly a year.

Understandably, the centenarian's family wanted her to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before leaving the house.

Well, the wait paid off. This past weekend, which marked roughly two weeks since Lucinda received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine, her granddaughter Tamesha surprised her with a trip to H-E-B.

Tamesha shared the emotional moment via Facebook Live (below).

"You get to go spend this today!" she told her grandmother while brandishing the unused birthday gift card. "I'm so happy for you!"

"I was scared at first," Lucinda said when Tamesha, who works in the healthcare industry and has also been fully vaccinated, asked how she felt about getting the vaccine.

The 100-year-old said that her arm was a bit sore at first after receiving the shot, but that's it. She added that she thinks everyone should get the vaccine.

"I made the decision for you to get the vaccine, and I talked you into it because overall, the benefits outweighed the risks of you getting COVID," Tamesha noted.