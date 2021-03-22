Country Comfort Is Your New, Feel-Good Netflix Binge

Are you in need of a heartwarming Netflix series to fill the hole left by Sweet Magnolias? Are you a country music fan with a penchant for family sitcoms? Do you like to laugh?

If you've answered "yes" to all three questions, we have good news for you: Country Comfort is here to meet all your streaming needs.

Best described as The Nanny meets The Sound of Music, this new series follows an aspiring country singer (played by American Idol season five runner-up Katharine McPhee) named Bailey who stumbles into a job nannying for a widowed rancher named Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children, who, as luck would have it, all happen to be gifted musicians.

"With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they've been missing," the show's official description reads. "To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she's been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom."

Over the course of 10 episodes, Country Comfort veers back and forth from wholesome to irreverent. It's unabashedly cheesy yet cheeky, and country fans are guaranteed to appreciate the music aspect.

Country Comfort Image zoom Credit: ALI GOLDSTEIN/NETFLIX

"I see the show as comfort food, like a grilled cheese sandwich," writer and showrunner Caryn Lucas told Forbes. "I wanted to create an old-school family comedy and I always wanted to do a show with music. So, I sat down and started to write, and this came to me."

"This is a very warm show and I want people to feel good when they watch it," she added. "If I can put a little joy out there, I am very happy."