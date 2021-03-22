Costco Is Selling the Cutest Potted Lavender Trees

Spring has sprung at Costco!

By Meghan Overdeep
March 22, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: Steve Heap/Getty Images

There are many benefits to social media, but today, we're thankful for one Instagram account in particular.

CostcoSisters is a fan-run account dedicated to hunting down and sharing the best Costco finds. From new products to sales on favorites, it's a must-follow for Costco enthusiasts.

Recently, CostcoSisters posted a photo of the sweetest little lavender trees being sold at a Los Angeles-area Costco for just $19 each. They even come with their own water reservoir planters.

We can almost smell them through our screen! And for $19, it's going to take all our strength not to buy a whole truckload of them!

WATCH: 3 Sneaky Ways Costco Convinces You to Spend More Money

To get the most out of your aromatic plant, keep in mind that lavender needs a lot of time in the full sun. It also thrives off of heat, which means it does well alongside heat-retaining objects, such as sidewalks, along a stone wall, or around a concrete pool side.

Lavender trees are available at select Costco locations for a limited time. Call your local Costco store for availability.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com