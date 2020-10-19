This Holiday Season Make Your Own Barbie Cookie DreamHouse
Picture yourself as a youngster. What's the only thing better than a Barbie DreamHouse? An edible Barbie DreamHouse made of cookies.
Okay, let's try again. Picture yourself in your current shoes. Say, alone, in your living room amid week 9,000 of the coronavirus pandemic. Well, we guess some things never change as a Barbie DreamHouse made of cookies still sounds pretty darn wonderful if you ask us. (Especially when paired with Netflix's Sweet Magnolias and a warm cup of hot chocolate.)
Thankfully, as we learned from our friends over at Delish.com, such a Barbie Cookie DreamHouse Kit, in fact, exists and it's available here from Cost Plus World Market for $14.99. The festive set comes with pre-baked cookie cutouts, a variety of tasty assorted candies, and plenty of icing. Per the product description from Cost Plus World Market, it's described as follows: "Not your typical gingerbread house, this cookie kit includes everything you need to create a deliciously sweet version of Barbie's Dreamhouse. Little ones can get in on the creation process for a fun holiday memory that ends with a whimsical cookie house that's just as fun to deconstruct as you nibble."
WATCH: An Architect Writes Hilarious Review of a Half-Century of Barbie Dreamhouses
It may still be October, but this year, we're all about getting into the holiday spirit as soon as we please. Christmas cookies, here we come. In fact, to tide us over until our Barbie Cookie DreamHouse kit arrives, we think we'll get started on some of these most adorable gingerbread houses we ever did see.
We'd love to hear from you, dear readers: During the ongoing pandemic, what holiday traditions are you modifying to ring in the most wonderful time of the year? Are there any new at-home activities you're looking forward to trying out for the first time?
Barbie Cookie DreamHouses don't cure all, but they certainly cure something. Off we go to embrace our creative child within.