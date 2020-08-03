Texas Couple’s Plasma Donations Have Helped 71 (and Counting) COVID-19 Patients

Brian and Dina Murphy are urging those who can donate to think of those in need.

After they both fell ill with the coronavirus in early March, Brian and Dina Murphy of San Antonio, Texas, have made it their mission to help others by donating plasma.

Dina tells Southern Living that she recently completed her 13th donation. So far, she and her husband have helped 71 people—and counting.

"I felt that really, God really saved me and to be a survivor," Dina told Good Morning America. "I felt that this is really what he wants me to do—to help others."

Dina, who experienced a fever as well as an amplified sense of taste and nausea, started donating her plasma in mid-April. Brian only learned that the “glorified sinus infection” he suffered through in March was COVID-19 when Dina inspired him to take an antibody test. He began donating his plasma in June.

CP (convalescent plasma) therapy involves infusing patients with antibodies extracted from the blood of donors who have successfully recovered from COVID-19. Preliminary studies have shown that the resulting boost to their immune systems can shorten the length and reduce the severity of the disease.

"Giving them plasma is really—it's a lot easier than believe it or not, donating blood," Dina explained to GMA. "They pull the plasma out of your blood and then they put your blood back in you. You don't feel it, you just feel a little coolness when it's going back in. So, it's pretty simple and it takes a little bit more time."

"It's a critical time for everybody to be providing [plasma] because there are so many more people in the hospital right now that could use plasma donations," said Brian.

"We just really hope that people will realize that this is something that if they're a survivor, they just need to do it," added Dina. "It's so important and you're saving mankind. That's what's really important."