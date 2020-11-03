Sales figures show that Americans are buying more butter than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic.

How Are Americans Getting Through 2020? With a Whole Lot of Butter

In the words of Honey Boo Boo, “mo’ butter, mo’ better.”

But with more people cooking amid the coronavirus pandemic, home chefs are discovering what the Georgia reality star and restaurant chefs have known all along: that butter makes everything better.

According to Bloomberg, a great butter boom is officially upon us.

Land O’Lakes is reportedly selling record amounts of butter as Americans soothe their pandemic-addled souls with richer dishes. The dairy giant expects butter sales to reach a staggering 275 million to 300 million pounds in 2020, an increase of more than 20% from a standard year.

That huge increase in profit is in large part due to Americans eating, cooking, and baking more at home, Beth Ford, chief executive of Land O'Lakes, told the Star Tribune.

Burgeoning butter sales are good news for an industry that’s been hit hard by the pandemic. According to Ford, home cooks have more than made up for company’s business-to-business dairy sales.

Earlier this summer, dairy farmers across the U.S. were forced to dump milk as stay-at-home orders slashed demand from restaurants and schools. Now, the need for butter has actually increased so much that Land O'Lakes has had to adapt its production lines. They are no longer selling retailers 18-pound cases and are instead focusing production on 36-pound ones to maximize output.