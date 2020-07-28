“We normally don’t have to buy much hay this time of year, but Mother Nature has thrown a wrench into that this summer.”

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund Launches “Hay for a Day” Program to Help Support Rescued Mustangs

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund needs help feeding its herd of rescued mustangs.

“Our pastures are toast,” the Outer Banks non-profit explained on Facebook Monday.

In the rare cases that a severely injured or habituated horse must be removed from the wild, they are moved to the fund’s Betsy Dowdy Equine Center, a 31-acre farm sanctuary in Grandy where they can decompress, heal, and be slowly domesticated.

Unlike the wild herd, which has 7,500 acres of Outer Banks paradise to forage, the rescued mustangs are fed hay through slow feeders. But this summer, the farm is coming up short on hay.

“We normally don’t have to buy much hay this time of year, but Mother Nature has thrown a wrench into that this summer,” herd manager Meg Puckett continued on Facebook. “We haven’t had any rain in over a month, and we’re going into a third week of temps in the 90s, with a heat index of 100+ degrees most days.”

To help feed the residents of the rescue farm, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund has established the Hay for a Day program. For just $70, fans can sponsor a whole day of hay for the horses, or hay for half of a day with a donation of $35.