Alert: You Can Now Get Dinner from Commander’s Palace Delivered to Your Door

As America continues to hunker down in quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we’re all doing what we can to stay positive and entertained in our ample time at home. Many have taken to the kitchen to try new recipes they’ve never had time for before, and baking bread has become a go-to stress relieving activity. But sometimes the cooking can get cumbersome—not to mention all the dish washing! We also really miss going to our favorite restaurants, having our favorite meals, and celebrating milestones outside the confines of our own homes.

We miss traveling to our favorite Southern destinations and the iconic culinary institutions that proudly represent our region. One of those restaurants is now going to make it possible to bring a taste of their famous food right to your kitchen table. Commander’s Palace in New Orleans, a long-treasured, must-see stop on any trip to the Crescent City, has now joined forces with Goldbelly to ship some of their most famous dishes to homes nationwide. Goldbelly is an online platform that pairs with restaurants across the country to send their most craved meals to satisfy hungry bellies all over America.

"Now more than ever, we are excited to continue to expand our offerings on Goldbelly and add the prestigious Commander's Palace to our roster. This New Orleans landmark is a culinary experience that should not be missed. Commander's Palace embodies the charm of New Orleans and its Haute Creole Cuisine is some of the best in the city. We're thrilled to bring some of their best offerings and the flavor of NOLA right to your doorstep." Said Goldbelly Founder & CEO Joe Arel.

The offerings do not span the entire menu, but you can get your fix for some of the most popular offerings and you can get a three-course meal for two or four. This could be a great idea for any anniversaries, birthdays, or other celebrations having to take place at home. You can peruse your options here.

Now, we will concede it’s expensive. But if your heart is in New Orleans and you are physically located in Memphis, and Commander’s Palace Legendary Turtle Soup is the only thing that will ease the heartache of not being able to travel to dine in that famous turquoise and white landmark in the Garden District, well surely that’s worth the splurge. Isn’t it?