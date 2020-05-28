You Can Win a Virtual Happy Hour with George Strait, Free Tequila, and Cowboy Boots

Times are tough. If you're anything like us, that calls for a little bit of tequila and a whole lot of George Strait.

Well, fellow country music enthusiasts and tequila aficionados, you're in luck. George Strait and his tequila brand, Código 1530, are giving you, dear fan, the opportunity to score a virtual happy hour with the Texas native and country music great, with an amazing philanthropic component, to boot. Every donation made through the charity fundraising platform Omaze at Omaze.com/george will give fans the chance to win the cocktail date, as well as support the work of the James Beard Foundation’s Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund. The initiative is designed to provide long-term support to independent, locally-owned restaurants as they recover and seek to rebuild in light of the coronavirus crisis and the difficult, new realities and financial insecurities these businesses will face. Worth noting: You don't need to make a donation to win, but it's a nice gesture if you can afford to do so. $25 gets you 250 entries to win and $100 gets you 2000 entries to win, among other price point options.

“I’m so excited to invite you to have a happy hour cocktail with me over video chat to sip on some Código 1530 tequila together,” shares Strait in a company press release from Código 1530 announcing the sweepstakes. “The best part is, every donation supports the James Beard Foundation’s [Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund] to help independent restaurants and bars severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”

“We are honored to be partnering with the James Beard Foundation to help the bars and restaurants we all love survive these trying times,” adds Código 1530 co-founder and CEO Ron Snyder. “And thanks to George and our friends at Justin Boots, the winner of this contest will receive a priceless experience, perfect for anyone who loves tequila, country music and cowboy boots, and wants to support a good cause.”

