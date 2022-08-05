Vince Gill to be Honored with New Special, CMT Giants: Vince Gill
Vince Gill may have canceled a few shows last month after wife Amy Grant's bicycle accident, but the music is continuing now for the country icon. And it's continuing in a big way. CMT announced Friday that they will celebrate the "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away" singer with a brand-new 90 minute special, CMT Giants: Vince Gill, set to air September 19, exclusively on CMT.
Many of Gill's friends and collaborators in the music industry will join in on the fun with performances honoring the man of the hour including, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, and Ricky Skaggs. A statement from CMT tells us to expect that list to grow. It also tells us that, "Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Rodney Crowell, and Sting will also appear as special guests to share personal stories, reflect on their time working with Gill, and speak to his forever impact on country music." The show will also feature a new sit down interview with the man himself as he reflects on his career, his songwriting, and his hopes for the future. Fans will be treated to rare photos and performance videos from the vault.
"From his timeless song catalog, numerous awards and unmatched musicianship, to the respect and camaraderie cultivated among his fellow musicians, and of course, his signature sense of humor, we can all agree Vince is a true titan in country music," Margaret Comeaux, CMT's Senior Vice President of Production, Music & Events said. "He is a true 'artist's artist' who has touched fans worldwide with his music and songwriting, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bestow him with our most esteemed CMT Giants distinction."
CMT Giants: Vince Gill will be exciting for another reason as well. It will be the first-ever televised performance from Belmont University's new Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville. So mark those calendars, CMT Giants: Vince Gill premieres Friday, September 16 at 9/8 PM CST on CMT.