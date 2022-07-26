5-Year-Old in Chucky Costume Shocks Alabama Neighborhood
Kendra Walden was on her way home from remodeling a house recently, when she saw something that made her think she was hallucinating.
Driving through Pinson, Alabama, the 31-year-old and her employees saw what appeared to be a real-life Chucky doll from Child's Play walking down the street.
"When we got closer to him we saw that it was real. It scared the heck out of us," Walden told Today, adding that everyone in the car was "screaming like little kids."
The driver, Alexis Atchley, looped back around so everyone could get a closer look and snap some pictures of the murderous doll on a casual stroll.
Walden shared photos of the strange sighting on Facebook shortly after.
"Dear Parents of the little boy in the chucky costume in Pinson. GET YOUR KID.… I almost had a heart attack," she captioned the now-viral post.
It turns out, this Chucky was not a possessed toy, but a 5-year-old Pinson boy named Jackson. His mom, Britnee Reed, told WDHN that said her son was Chucky for Halloween, and occasionally wears the costume around the neighborhood.
"That's just kind of how his personality is," she explained. "He dresses up in different costumes throughout the week. He loves to make people laugh."
Reed's mother was babysitting Jackson when Walden snapped the photos of him creeping up the neighborhood. Grandma helped the youngster get into the costume and sat on the porch and watched him do his thing.
Jackson told WDHN that he's happy so many people have seen his costume.
"Tell them I was a good Chucky," he said. "And make sure you send my grandma a copy of the pictures, too."