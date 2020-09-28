Half of Americans Are So Bored They’ve Already Started Christmas Shopping

We might as well be productive while we’re stuck at home!

Gone are the days when it was considered an accomplishment to have all your Christmas shopping done by Thanksgiving. Thanks to the constraints of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Christmas shopping in America is moving at lightning speed.

According to a new study reported by Fox News, nearly half of Americans have already begun shopping online for the holidays. Why? Because they’re bored.

With COVID-19 limiting travel and social events, people are planning to use their downtime to be more productive shoppers this holiday season.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Affirm, found that 47% of Americans are making the most of this unprecedented time by getting a jump on their shopping, with 15% admitting that they started Christmas shopping as early as August.

The coronavirus crisis isn’t just impacting when people shop, but how they shop as well. About half of respondents said they plan on doing their holiday shopping entirely online this year due to health safety concerns.

Smartly, stores have taken note of the shift in consumer behavior. After years of Black Friday blowout sales, a growing a number of the nation’s largest retailers, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Kohl’s, have announced their plans to close for Thanksgiving Day. Many are also rolling out deals sooner—as in, before Halloween.

Finally, COVID-19 is also changing what we give. This year, Americans report feeling an eagerness to create more meaningful memories. Analysts predict that more people will be sending small gifts to family and friends by mail—or even skipping presents altogether.

“In the past couple of years we’ve seen a significant shift to gifting experiences: sporting events, trips, concerts,” Natalie Kotlyar, head of the retail practice at consulting firm BDO, told The Washington Post. “This year we’re going to be moving away from that, back to more traditional gifts like electronics and toys.”