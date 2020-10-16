Christie's Is Auctioning Memorabilia from Dolly Parton and Other Country Stars for the ACM COVID-19 Response Fund

The belongings of Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and other country music greats will be on offer in this incredible auction for charity.

“Seeing my country music community suffer due to the pandemic has broken my heart," Parton says in Christie's press release. "It was important to donate the dulcimer that was designed for my 50th Opry Anniversary so we can raise awareness and much needed funds to keep these folks on their feet before we can open the doors to our stages once again.”

In addition to the items mentioned above, the auction features Keith Urban’s Hi-9 semi-solid body electric guitar, Sheryl Crow’s vintage Baldoni accordion, Dwight Yoakam’s Epiphone Casino guitar with hard shell case, Taylor Swift's 2018 Gibson acoustic guitar, Miranda Lambert's cowboy boots, and performance wear worn by Reba McEntire, Billy Bob Thornton, Carrie Underwood, and Trisha Yearwood. For guitar fans, it gets even better: There are also signed guitars from Vince Gill, Blake Shelton, and Kenny Chesney, among others, on the virtual auction block. Want to support the cause but not break the bank? For a starting bid of $300, you can be in the running for a Country Music poster signed by filmmaker Ken Burns featuring a photo of Johnny Cash in a promotion for his documentary series.

WATCH: Dolly Parton Commits $1 Million Donation to Vanderbilt Medical Center to Help Fight Coronavirus

Best of all, the purchase of every piece of country music history helps support a worthwhile cause. “We are immensely grateful to the artists in the Nashville community and beyond who have generously donated items for this auction in collaboration with Christie’s. Every winning bid will go towards our COVID-19 Response Fund to support the workers of our Country Music community: the tour bus drivers, aspiring musicians, techs and venue workers—so many of whom have lost their livelihoods overnight during the course of this pandemic," says Lyndsay Cruz, Executive Director, ACM Lifting Lives, in the press release. "So far, the fund has distributed $1.5 million and we are hoping the sale of these iconic items will enable us to support more affected by this crisis.”