Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, And Dwight Yoakam Announce Benefit Concert For Kentucky Flood Victims
Three of country music's biggest stars are joining forces to help the communities in Eastern Kentucky impacted by deadly flooding in July.
Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, and Dwight Yoakam—all from different parts of Kentucky— will be putting on a benefit show called "Kentucky Rising." The one-night event will take place at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Tuesday, October 11.
Historic rainfall caused flash flooding in the easten part of the state, washing away roads and homes, and ultimately claiming the lives of 40 residents. Stapleton and Childers both participated in on-the-ground recovery efforts in the immediate aftermath of the floods. But there's still more work to be done.
All proceeds from the concert will benefit the "Kentucky Rising Fund" to support flood relief work and recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky, including support for the victims, their families, and first responders. The funds will reportedly support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects as they emerge.
Tickets go on-sale Friday, September 16.