Hear Chris Stapleton's "Maggie's Song," a Poignant Tribute to the Pup His Family Rescued from a Shopping Cart

"Let me tell you a story, about an old friend of mine / Somebody left her in a shopping cart, in a parking lot for us to find."

Chris Stapleton songs already make us cry, but a Chris Stapleton song about dogs? Oh, are we goners.

Alas, we hate to be the bearer of sobs, but the Kentucky singer has released a tearjerker of a tribute to his late dog, Maggie, titled "Maggie's Song," off his new album, Starting Over. The touching song shares the story of his family's pup Maggie, who died last year at the age of 14, per Taste of Country.

Chronicling the heartbreak people go through when losing their four-legged friends, Stapleton's song is a moving testament to the impact a dog can have on our lives. Sharing more about the song, Stapleton tells Vulture that the track is one of the most personal songs on Starting Over.

"On this record, 'Maggie’s Song' is about my dog dying. That’s probably one of the most personal things. Maggie was a family member of ours, so much so that in the moment, I felt like she deserved a song," Stapleton shares. "I wrote that song in a therapeutic kind of way as a tribute, not necessarily trying to write for a record."

And therapy it is. From the gut-punching opening—"Let me tell you a story, about an old friend of mine / Somebody left her in a shopping cart, in a parking lot for us to find"—to Stapleton recalling the moments when Maggie passed away by Stapleton's side, it's hard to make it through the three-and-a-half minute song without getting emotional.

Brace yourself for a flood of feelings, and listen below.

