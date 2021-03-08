Chris Stapleton Auctioning Autographed Bottles of Special Bourbon for Disaster Relief in Texas and Kentucky

Bidding on the first bottle of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s “Bottled in Bond Day” commemorative edition E. H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel is currently over $16,000.

Chris Stapleton has joined forces with Buffalo Trace Distillery's E. H. Taylor Jr. brand to raise money for the natural disaster relief efforts in Texas and Kentucky.

The country artist is auctioning off autographed bottles of the distillery's "Bottled in Bond Single Barrel" bourbon through his charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind.

Funds from the initial bottles will be used to support disaster relief in Texas, hit hard by a major winter storm, and Eastern Kentucky, experiencing devastating floods.

The commemorative edition E. H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel was released in conjunction with "Bottled in Bond Day" on March 3, which marks the 124th anniversary of Congress passing the Bottled in Bond Act—the first piece of legislation that gave whiskey an "indisputable mark of authenticity."

Buffalo Trace Distillery's E. H. Taylor Jr. brand was named after Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr., who led the charge to get the Bottled in Bond Act passed.

Image zoom Credit: Buffalo Trace Distillery

For Stapleton, a long-time fan of E. H. Taylor Jr. bourbon, teaming up with the brand felt natural.

"The first glass of E. H. Taylor, Jr. I ever had was in the studio. Vance Powell, engineer of both music and good times, brought a bottle to the session for inspiration. That week we recorded an entire album, and that album was Traveller. We've made it a point to keep a bottle around ever since," the Tennessee Whiskey crooner said in a statement.

"So, when E. H. Taylor, Jr. approached us to partner up for an exclusive bottling in celebration of Bottled in Bond Day, it seemed like a natural fit since they were already a part of our musical journey," Stapleton explained. "Together we've decided to use the occasion to give back to the communities that have been the real magic in both of our stories. The challenges of these times have left many in need, and we're honored to help address some of these needs through this partnership."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Red Light Management

The "Bottled in Bond Day" commemorative edition E. H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel was distilled at Buffalo Trace Distillery and put in the barrel on January 5, 2012. It is nine years old and bottled at 100 proof.