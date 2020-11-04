After 200 Days Apart, Identical Twins Lock Eyes, Hold Hands for First Time Since Birth

A pair of rare conditions kept identical twins Cora and Miller apart for the first seven months of their young lives.

Suffering from a form of Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS) called Twin Anemia Polycythemia Sequence (TAPS) and Selective Intrauterine Growth Restriction (SIUGR), the little girls were just 30 weeks old when they were born in February.

Born at 3lb 9oz, Cora spent 40 days in the Northside Hospital Atlanta NICU, while Miller, born at a miraculous 15oz, was transported to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite NICU at one-month-old for extra love and care.

As Children's Healthcare of Atlanta tells it, they “know a thing or two about strength.”

Last week, after more than 200 days apart, the twins were finally reunited at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta when Miller underwent a heart procedure.

It was the first time Cora and Miller had locked eyes since they were born. According to the hospital, there was “nary a dry eye in the room” when the girls instinctively held hands.

"It was the first time the girls had truly seen each other since they were born, and the first time all four of us were together in one room since the girls were just three weeks old," their mother Lindsey McCoy told 11 Alive. "This mama’s heart was bursting.”