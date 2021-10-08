2020 Southern Living Tastemaker Bettina Benson Launches Her First Collection with Stitch Fix

The Atlanta designer won a grant from the online styling service last year.

Shoppers can now find Atlanta-based clothing line Chloé Kristyn on Stitch Fix.

Last December, Atlanta designer and Southern Living 2020 Tastemaker Bettina Benson was awarded one of six Elevate grants from the online styling service. Launched in October 2020 to promote equity, diversity, and inclusion in the fashion industry, Stitch Fix's Elevate program offers each of its winners a $25,000 cash grant, along with mentorship opportunities from leaders across the company, marketing access, and the opportunity for their products to be sold on Stitch Fix. Today, October 8, Benson is releasing her first collection with the company.

Stitch Fix Elevate grant winner Bettina Benson (center) with her new collection Stitch Fix Elevate grant winner Bettina Benson (center) with her new collection | Credit: Courtesy of Stitch Fix

Her collection will include pieces exclusive to StitchFix.com, as well as staples from Chloé Kristyn's core collection.

"One of the exclusive styles that I'm most excited to launch is our Anna scallop-hem sweater in a color called 'tulle',″ says Benson. "It's modern and a little edgy, but also classic. It dresses up any outfit. You can wear it with our ponte [knit] pants; you can wear it with denim; you can wear it with leather shorts. You can style it in so many different ways, so I'm excited to see that one up on the site."

The Anna sweater in Tulle The Anna sweater in Tulle | Credit: Courtesy of Stitch Fix

The Anna sweater is also Benson's personal cold-weather favorite: "I have it in 11 colors," she admits with a laugh.

Stitch Fix's Chloé Kristyn selection includes several other pieces as well, including the Anna sweater in a rich wine-red, a date-worthy little black dress, and a zebra-print blouse with matte gold buttons.

"There are a lot of initiatives out here championing BIPOC designers, and Stitch Fix is definitely approaching this in the right way and making a real impact," says Benson of the Elevate grant and mentorship program. "This has changed the trajectory of our business."