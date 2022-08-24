Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Partnership with James Hardie for an Exclusive Collection of Home Exteriors

For years we've all tuned in to watch Chip and Joanna Gaines transform fixer upper homes into dream homes for their clients in Waco, Texas. We've watched their stars rise and their empire grow. They've made a tourist destination out of their home base of Waco and created a brand of products that help bring a special touch of modern farmhouse to your own home. Now their line, Magnolia Home has partnered with James Hardie to bring a beautiful collection of home exterior options to give your home that signature Gaines style.

The Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection is an exclusive selection of Hardie siding and accessories that were carefully curated by Joanna Gaines. She has created a palette of choices in many of the beautiful, calming earth tones Joanna is known for using in renovations for her clients and a variety of styles and textures in siding options.

"I was really specific that there be variations of textures so it's not just the lap siding. I also love the Hardie shingle siding and then the board and batten. Because I think it depends on what kind of story you're wanting your exterior to tell and I wanted to make sure that we had those options along with these 16 colors," Joanna told Southern Living.

Both Chip and Joanna spoke about the inspiration to create this collection with James Hardie comes in part, because they've been asked so many times if they would expand their home renovation efforts outside of Waco, and their answer is always no. Waco is home. But through their previous partnerships and product lines, they have been able to help homeowners create new looks inside of their homes. This latest partnership just extends their reach while keeping them planted in Texas.

"We just thought this partnership made so much sense in curating this collection to really help minimize the struggle I think a lot of homeowners have in all the decisions and choices. So with this James Hardie partnership, just having this siding collection along with these colors. We just thought it was really special and would help people with that outside curb appeal," Joanna said.

"It's a great product that Jo and I were quite frankly, really honored to partner up with…From my perspective, the physical product itself is a long lasting, durable product that when you give it over, and I'm talking about a renovation that you hand the keys back over to the client, you know in your heart of hearts that that client is going to be taken care of for the long haul," Chip said about the reliability of the James Hardie products. He added, "we've got projects, even 20 years ago that when Jo and I still drive by today, you look at the exterior and it looks like a million bucks."

The James Hardie | Magnolia Home collection offers siding in the 16 colors selected by Joanna but also it offers the most popular Hardie siding styles – plank, shingle, and board-and-batten – as well as trim and soffit products to help complete the exterior.

Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America, said in a press release: "With the launch of this Collection, we are making it easier than ever for homeowners to transform and personalize their home's exterior. We're proud to provide products to achieve the designs they are looking for, while helping protect against the elements, like fire and harsh weather, for added peace of mind. We are honored to kick off this long-term collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines, a couple who have revolutionized the home design industry."