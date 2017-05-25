Chip Gaines Plans to Publish a Book on Business And Of Course It Has a Hilarious Title
Please share your wisdom, Chip Gaines.
Joanna Gaines' oh-so-goofy renovation partner has set out to prove that there isn't a clear road to success. Like any Demo Day, Chip's journey to TV stardom and his dream business wouldn't be complete without a few bumps in the road. The nice guy that he is, Chip has decided to save us a few headaches and share his mistakes in a brand-new book.
"I've done so many dumb things in my day that I had enough material to write a book...so I did!" Chip shared on Instagram this afternoon. The book called "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff" is scheduled for an October 2017 release. You might want to go ahead and pre-order this one. We have a feeling any book by Chip Gaines will fly off shelves faster than you can say, "Dad bod."
Chip Gaines may be a jokester, but he knows a thing or two about dilligence. While you're waiting for your copy of his book, learn more about Chip's commitment to his family, the farm, and the people of Waco:
You'll have just one month to finish reading your copy of "Capital Gaines" before the new season of Fixer Upper starts in Novemer 2017. Chip and Joanna's social media accounts should keep us plenty entertained until then.