Chip Gaines Feels Very Strongly About NOT Staining Hardwood Floors

Chip Gaines has a very good reason for not wanting you to stain your hardwood floors: natural flooring is in his blood.

The king of demo day shared the origins of his deep-seated attachment to hardwood in the recent Discovery+ special "Breaking New Ground: Expanding the Silos."

During the episode, he and wife Joanna offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the recent expansion of Magnolia Market at the Silos, including the relocation of The Old Church.

While the crew was busy laying new pine flooring in the historic Waco church, Chip and Jo couldn't keep from commenting on the beauty of the wood. Then, to Chip's horror, Jo divulged her plan to stain it darker. Why? Because it looked too orange against the dark wood of the pews. (She wasn't wrong…).

Chip ultimately lost the battle of the stain, but not before waxing poetic about his love for natural hardwood floors. Fixer Upper fans know that restoring floors has always been one of his specialties.

"Flooring runs in the family, my dad and mom own a flooring company. For me, there's something about hardwood floor that does something to my soul, in a positive way," he explained. "I see those natural hardwood floors and my heart jumps out of my chest. Don't put too much makeup on those babies, let's just let 'em fly."

We couldn't agree more, Chip!