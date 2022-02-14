Falcons Surprise Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Teacher With All-Expenses Paid Super Bowl Trip
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) thanked one of its hardest-working employees with an all-expenses paid trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
Caroline Ray, Hospital Teacher/Educational Advocate at CHOA's Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, received the ultimate surprise in the middle of a meeting back in January.
"I was totally shocked," Ray recalled. "I'm overwhelmingly grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
According to a news release, CHOA's executive team randomly selected Ray from a raffle of previous Hope and Will Award and DAISY Award winners. Ray received the Hope and Will Award, which recognizes employees for "exceptional contributions and going beyond the call of duty," in 2021 for her efforts to coordinate a special high school graduation ceremony for a patient at Scottish Rite Hospital.
As the Super Bowl LVI raffle winner, Ray received a trip for two to the game, courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons. The NFL team donated the tickets to show their appreciation for CHOA's healthcare heroes and all they have done to care for kids throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH: Hospital Coworkers Donate Kidneys to Save Each Other's Husbands
"As a school program teacher, I see firsthand the impact everyone has on the patients and families in our hospitals," Ray said in a statement. "I am so proud to work here. And I'm honored to represent Children's at the big game. Brent [her husband] and I both love football and have always dreamed of going to the Super Bowl. I can hardly believe that our dream is coming true—and on Valentine's Day weekend, too!"
Congratulations, Caroline, and thank you for all you do!