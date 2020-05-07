Chick-fil-A Launches a Virtual Band Challenge for Aspiring Kid Musicians

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, as we all remain safely at home, there's a lot of emotion. And if you're anything like us, there's a whole lot of music. Whether you're streaming classical music on WQXR or blasting Dolly Parton, the comfort of music can be a real savior during these difficult times.

And as for kids? You don't need us to tell you they're all about dancing, singing, and even grabbing an instrument and performing plenty of tunes. Well, if your little ones fall into that latter category as budding musicians, Chick-fil-A has some news to share: They've instituted a call-out for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade to submit music for Chick-fil-A's new virtual band.

To participate, kids who play a musical instrument should record a one-minute video of them covering the classic R&B tune, "Rock-in Robin," originally penned by Leon René using the nom de plume Jimmie Thomas, and email it o BandTogether@chick-fil-a.com by Monday, May 11. Chick-fil-A will go through the submissions to compile the music videos into one digital performance that they will then share on their social media channels and and other promotional channels.

To access downloadable sheet music of the song and for more details on how to participate in the Band Together challenge, visit chick-fil-a.com/bandtogether. Based on the "Rock-in Robin" clip shared by Chick-fil-A below, we have a feeling the final result is going to be quite spectacular. (Also, how cute are those two?)

Do you have a young guitar player, pianist, drummer, or otherwise musically talented kiddo in your life with whom you'll be sharing this challenge? We love this collaborative idea from The Chick and are grateful for this bright spot in dark times.

Now, we suppose it's time to put on our noise-cancelling headphones and let the kids do their thing in the garage. Best of luck, everyone.