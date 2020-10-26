Chick-Fil-A Now Sells a Holiday Gift Box of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, and Barbeque Sauces for $7.50

You love Chick-fil-A. You love their waffle fries. You love their biscuits. You love their frosted beverages. You love their friendly cow mascot. But if you're being honest, what you really love is their sauce. Oh, how our stomachs growl and hearts swoon for that ever-glorious lineup of Chick-fil-A sauces.

Well, we come bearing good news. As of today, Monday, October 26, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants will be selling a holiday boxed set of Chick-fil-A sauces, available for a limited-time only. The so-called "Sauce Packs," will include three 8-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A sauces: Chick-fil-A Sauce, Polynesian Sauce, and Barbeque Sauce. The boxed sets start at $7.50 and are a great way to treat yourself during these unsettling times to a little pick-me-up or gift to a loved one (did somebody say stocking stuffer?). You can purchase the Sauce Packs at participating restaurants or have them delivered through Chick-fil-A Delivery on the Chick-fil-A App.

In addition to this boxed set at Chick-fil-A outposts, fans of the Atlanta-based brand have more exciting news in the pipeline. Starting in mid-November, 16-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce will be for sale at participating Publix, Kroger, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie supermarkets in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, Nationwide distribution is planned for early next year.

Even better? With every purchase of a bottled sauce at a retail store, 100% of the royalties Chick-fil-A, Inc. receives will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship program, which has awarded $17 million to more than 6,700 restaurant Team Members across the U.S. and Canada in this year alone.