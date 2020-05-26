Texas Chick-fil-A Hosts High School Graduation Ceremony for Class of 2020 Employees

"While this may not be how you guys pictured graduation a few years ago, months ago, or even days ago…”

With the traditional pomp and circumstance halted amid the coronavirus pandemic, staff at one Chick-fil-A store in Texas came up with a socially distanced way to celebrate their graduating high school seniors.

The chicken chain's Babcock Road location in San Antonio surprised its 2020 grads with a small, parking lot ceremony featuring speeches from teachers and Chick-fil-A employees on Friday.

Wearing gloves and face masks, each senior student walked down a red carpet, received a stole and gift basket, and posed for a photo with the chain’s beloved bovine mascot.

The store shared photos of the ceremony on Facebook as well as a video of the heartfelt commencement address (below).

"Today was a day we will remember forever! We surprised our seniors with a ceremony to honor their accomplishments! Congratulations to the Class of 2020! You made it!” the location wrote.

"While this may not be how you guys pictured graduation a few years ago, months ago, or even days ago, we wanted to make sure that you guys were celebrated in a way that we could all be here and celebrate you guys for the accomplishment you have made," a team member explained at the start of the convocation. "We know it took a lot of hard work and determination, so we did not want that to go uncelebrated."