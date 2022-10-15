Chick-fil-A Is Salad Dressing Is Now Available In Grocery Stores

Chick-fil-A is headed back to the grocery store with bottled salad dressings that will let you bring their flavors home, no drive-thru line necessary.

If you took one of Chick-fil-A's virtual cooking courses, you know that their salads are an underrated part of their menu. While admittedly most folks are more likely to hit up the Chick-fil-A drive thru for a classic chicken sandwich or a Crunchwrap, the chain's salads have always been a great option when you're in the mood for something a little lighter. And who doesn't love a salad that comes covered in Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets?

Now, the chicken chain has announced that they will be selling their signature Chick-fil-A salad dressings at participating Walmart, Kroger, and Meijer stores across Tennessee and in the greater Cincinnati area. Yep, that means you can pick up a bottle of their Creamy Salsa Dressing and make your own Spicy Southwest Salad at home. Other options include Garden Herb Ranch, Avocado Lime Ranch, and the Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing.

"We love that our guests are enjoying our salad dressings in our restaurants and can now share them more easily with family and friends at home," Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A, said in a press anouncement.

The move to bottle up their salad dressings for home use comes after the company's first foray into retail when they brought Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces to grocery store shelves. "We're grateful that guests are so passionate about our salad dressings and sauces," Garrison said.

If you can't wait to get your hands on a bottle of their Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, but live in, say, Birmingham, don't worry: Chick-fil-A hopes to be selling their salad dressings nationwide by the Spring of 2023. Now excuse us, we have to get ready for our road trip to Tennessee, because we can't wait that long.