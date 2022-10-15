Chick-fil-A Is Salad Dressing Is Now Available In Grocery Stores

The tasty dressings are available in Tennessee now and will likely be nationwide by spring.

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 15, 2022
Chick-fil-A - Bottled Salad Dressings
Photo: Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is headed back to the grocery store with bottled salad dressings that will let you bring their flavors home, no drive-thru line necessary.

If you took one of Chick-fil-A's virtual cooking courses, you know that their salads are an underrated part of their menu. While admittedly most folks are more likely to hit up the Chick-fil-A drive thru for a classic chicken sandwich or a Crunchwrap, the chain's salads have always been a great option when you're in the mood for something a little lighter. And who doesn't love a salad that comes covered in Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets?

Now, the chicken chain has announced that they will be selling their signature Chick-fil-A salad dressings at participating Walmart, Kroger, and Meijer stores across Tennessee and in the greater Cincinnati area. Yep, that means you can pick up a bottle of their Creamy Salsa Dressing and make your own Spicy Southwest Salad at home. Other options include Garden Herb Ranch, Avocado Lime Ranch, and the Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing.

"We love that our guests are enjoying our salad dressings in our restaurants and can now share them more easily with family and friends at home," Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A, said in a press anouncement.

The move to bottle up their salad dressings for home use comes after the company's first foray into retail when they brought Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces to grocery store shelves. "We're grateful that guests are so passionate about our salad dressings and sauces," Garrison said.

If you can't wait to get your hands on a bottle of their Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, but live in, say, Birmingham, don't worry: Chick-fil-A hopes to be selling their salad dressings nationwide by the Spring of 2023. Now excuse us, we have to get ready for our road trip to Tennessee, because we can't wait that long.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru
Chick-fil-A Testing New Express Drive-Thru Lanes
Chick-fil-A Autumn Spice Milkshake
Chick-fil-A Introducing New Autumn Spice Milkshake Alongside Limited Return Of Beloved Spicy Sandwich
nuLOOM Ansley Moroccan Lattice Tassel Area Rug
15 Can't-Miss Deals Our Shopping Editor Is Grabbing Before The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Ends
CFA Bottle Sauce-14
Chick-fil-A to Start Selling Bottles of Two of Its Most Popular Sauces—But There's a Catch
Air Fryer Blooming Onion
38 Best Copycat Recipes from the Southern Living Archives
Chick Fil A Mac and Cheese
Chick-fil-A Has a Secret Cheese Dipping Sauce On the Menu—And It's Delicious on Waffle Fries
Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches
23 Healthy School Lunch Ideas That Your Kids Will Love
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms
35 Easy Leftover Chicken Recipes You'll Make Again and Again
Chicken Scallopini
30-Minute Dinner Ideas for When You're Already Starving
Cracker Barrel
8 Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dishes We Wish They'd Bring Back to the Menu
Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables
Summer Pasta Recipes That Will Be The Most Popular Dish On the Table, Guaranteed
Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie
Our Best Sweet and Savory Buttermilk Recipes (That Go Way Beyond Biscuits)
Smoky Snack Mix
60 All-Time Favorite Fourth of July Snacks
Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie
January Recipes for a Fresh Start to the New Year
Alabama-Style White Sauce
Classic Condiment Recipes Every Southerner Should Know
One-Pot Pasta with Tomato-Basil Sauce
31 Quick Weeknight Meals for the Holidays