Chick-fil-A Pickles Come from a Place Called "Paradise"
Next time you sink your teeth into a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich consider what makes it so good. Sure, the buttered bun is perfection, and the hand-breaded chicken always a delight, but those dill pickle chips really take the sandwich to another level. So what's the backstory behind these tantalizing pickles? In a post on the company blog, The Chicken Wire, fans of the Chick get a chance to learn just that.
Many of those beloved pickle chips actually come from the aptly-named Paradise Farms, located in Almond, Wisconsin, and they are grown and crafted with care from a long line of pickle makers. Pickle farmer Raymond Warzynski, born in 1929, has the trade in his blood. "I worked for 50 cents from sunrise to sunset. Sometimes we didn't have time to stop for lunch, we just ate a pickle and kept on going," he says in a behind-the-scenes video from Chick-fil-A, which serves up roughly 1.25 billion pickle slices a year.
"My sons Michael and David graduated from high school and I said, 'Now you guys go to college, go learn to do something else besides this farming,' and they said 'No, Dad, we're going to farm with you.' We all stuck together, we all work together."
"Some days after a 10-,12-, 14-hour day you want to go home, but it's fine. It's part of what we do. We do the best that we can on our end to get the best quality and end result, the best pickle on that Chick-fil-A sandwich that we can do," said Raymond's son Michael Warzynski, a fourth-generation family farmer. "It makes me proud that millions of people are eating our pickles, and letting us survive," added Raymond. Watch the full video below.
WATCH: Tour Chick-fil-A Innovation Center
Well, that certainly gives us a new respect and appreciation for all that goes into our Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches. Can we double up on those Paradise pickles, please?