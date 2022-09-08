Chick-fil-A Introducing New Autumn Spice Milkshake Alongside Limited Return Of Beloved Spicy Sandwich
Chick-fil-A is celebrating the start of fall with a delicious new beverage highlighting the flavors of the season.
Ready your straws for the Autumn Spice Milkshake, a drinkable dessert mixing rich flavors like cinnamon with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies. Hand-spun and made with Chick-fil-A Icedream, the new fall treat is topped off with whipped cream and, at participating locations, a cherry. The Autumn Spice Milkshake will join menus nationwide for a limited time, starting September 12.
"Guests love our milkshakes, especially our seasonal flavors, so we are excited to introduce the perfect treat to welcome the fall season," Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a news release. "We tested the Autumn Spice Milkshake last October in Salt Lake City, and we received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback which inspired our decision to launch this new milkshake nationwide. We're eager for our Chick-fil-A milkshake enthusiasts to try the Autumn Spice Milkshake this fall!"
But wait, there's more! The Georgia-based chain is also bringing back the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich for a limited time. The beloved sandwich features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
"We've heard loud and clear from our guests that they want the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich back on the menu," Neslage added. "It's my favorite seasonal sandwich, and for those trying it for the first time, I suggest pairing it with our cool and creamy cilantro lime sauce to balance the sandwich's heat. You won't be disappointed by the flavor combination."
The Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich and the Autumn Spice Milkshake will be available nationwide from September 12 through November 12, while supplies last.
Get 'em while they're hot and cold!