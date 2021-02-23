Chick-fil-A Nixing Bagels and Decaf Coffee from Menus Nationwide

Chick-fil-A bagels are going the way of Popeyes’ Cajun rice.

Well, they had a good run.

After more than a year of testing a simplified menu at some Charlotte-area and Arizona restaurants, Chick-fil-A has officially 86ed two items—bagels and decaf hot coffee—from menus nationwide.

Both are casualties of the Atlanta-based chicken chain's effort to consolidate its offerings in order to make way for a menu that's "a little bit simpler and a whole lot spicier."

"Later this spring, we will remove two items from the national menu, the bagel and decaf hot coffee, as well as consolidate several of our size offerings," a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told Business Insider. "Streamlining our menu will allow for us to continue providing our customers the quality food and service they've come to expect, as well as make room for new future menu items."

Other changes reportedly include replacing the four- and six-piece kids' nugget meal sizes with a five-piece meal, and fewer size options for the milkshake, coffee, and ice cream cones.

According to the chain, menu modifications are being made in order to prioritize quality over quantity, though there's speculation that Chick-fil-A is feeling the heat from its competitors as the chicken sandwich wars continue to rage.