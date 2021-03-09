Chick-fil-A Launches Contest for Youngsters to Design Kid's Meal Prizes

Got a creative kid on your hands? Preferably one who loves their Chick-fil-A Kid's Meal? Then perk up your ears. For the first time in the company's history, Chick-fil-A is issuing an official call for children to step up to the plate—crayons in hand—and submit their greatest art creations for a chance for their work being showcased on Chick-fil-A Kid's Meal prizes.

"To inspire creativity in kids and celebrate young artists, for the first time, Chick-fil-A will be celebrating kid-created art designs and choosing a select few to be featured in Chick-fil-A® Kid's Meal prizes in fall 2022," the company announced in a recent post on their blog, The Chicken Wire. "And, it's easy to participate! All your young artist needs are crayons, a little imagination and some help from you." Submissions are open now, so get those color wheels turning.

In the blog post, parents and budding Picassos can find more guidelines and tips, as well as a downloadable handout with coloring sheets featuring designs ranging from a turtle to a football for kids to fill in for their submission. According to a press statement, "while not all masterpieces sent in can be featured on prizes, Chick-fil-A is working on other fun ways to feature submissions," and, of course, as all creative folks know, the fun is in the project itself, and any kind of win would just be icing on the cake. After a child is done with their masterpiece, adults can upload their art sheet here. Check out the video announcing the contest below on YouTube.