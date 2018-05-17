Here's How Much It Costs to Open a Chick-fil-A
Some days, we dream of sailing the world on a tiny schooner. Other days, we dream of heading to Captiva Island and writing the next Gift from the Sea. But most days, we wouldn't mind staying planted right where we are. And on days where demanding jobs or tantrum-throwing kids get the best of us, here's a new dream of ours: Opening our own Chick-fil-A outpost. (Biscuits at every meal!)
As Reader's Digest informed us, opening a franchise of the beloved Southern eatery only costs $10,000. As author Morgan Cutolo notes, "To give you some perspective, it costs between 1 to 2.3 million dollars to open up a McDonald's and that doesn't include the $45,000 franchise fee and a slew of requirements you have to meet. On top of the low cost, Chick-fil-A pays for all startup costs and the buyer doesn't have to meet a threshold for net worth or liquid assets." The catch? You've really got to make your application shine: The company only accepts about 80 applicants out of the 20,000 or so folks that apply each year.
To pave a path toward making your (Ice)dream come true, learn more about the opportunity of opening your own franchise here. Speaking of Icedream, Frosted Sunrise, anyone?