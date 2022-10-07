Southerners love to help their neighbors in need and in the wake of Hurricane Ian there are a lot of neighbors to help right now. From Publix donating a million dollars to relief efforts, the State of Texas sending aid, and a kind woman risking the floodwaters to help a stranger, the news is filled with stories of folks doing what they can to help. Now, Chick-fil-A is stepping up as well.

A giant red truck, basically a Chick-fil-A on wheels, has rolled into the region to help feed the hungry. The truck has everything it needs to make a whopping thousand Chick-fil-A sandwiches in an hour and has the team of workers to do it. They will be sending out chicken sandwiches to hospitals, FEMA relief teams, firefighters, power company workers, and a lot more. "What is needed right now is care for people. That's what we're here to do. That's what this vehicle is here to do," said Kevin van der Kooy, the Chick-fil-A owner/operator overseeing the operation said in a video shared on social media. "A hot chicken sandwich to somebody right now is gonna say, 'I'm cared for.'"

The folks at Chick-fil-A Corporate agree with the mission. "Thank you to Chick-fil-A Operator Kevin van der Kooy in Fort Myers, Florida, and all your Team Members, and to Chick-fil-A, Inc. Staff for providing a little bit of support for thousands of Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian," the beloved chicken and waffle-fries purveyor said in a tweet.Other Chick-fil-A outposts have stepped up to help as well. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that the Port Orange Chick-Fil-A donated a heap of chicken biscuits to a volunteer group working to feed those in need after the hurricane.