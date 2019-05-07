6 Discontinued Chick-fil-A Menu Items That We Still Wish They'd Bring Back

It goes without saying that Chick-fil-A doesn't ever need to launch new menu items to keep Southerners interested. The aroma of waffle fries that hits the second you turn into the drive-thru line? The lineup of personality-packed sauces? The customer service experience? No, Chick-fil-A, it's our pleasure.

What we don't like quite as much is when Chick-fil-A discontinues some of our favorite menu items. Sometimes, it's only for a short time. (Hello, Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich that returns from time to time as a seasonal dish.) Other times, it's an emotional end to something we associate as a Chick-fil-A classic. In hopes that love lost won't be love forgotten—and that perhaps it'll make a case for a comeback—here are 6 discontinued Chick-fil-A menu items that we wish they'd bring back.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Ah, to enjoy one last chicken salad sandwich from Chick-fil-A, with a sweet tea to wash down the nostalgic mayo-laden, lettuce-topped entrée. We were surprised when the chicken salad sandwich was taken off the menu in 2017, primarily because so many people have a longtime soft spot for the unique cold-spread sandwich amongst the fried and grilled offerings.

Coleslaw

There isn't a comment section on a Chick-fil-A social media post that doesn't contain at least one call to bring back the old-school coleslaw. Cold, crunchy, and creamy, it did the trick whenever deep-fried waffle fries couldn't. Some people even preferred it. Hey, to each their own! The side dish was a favorite during the hot summer months, and a bulk order could easily be brought to a cookout.

Chick Fil A Coleslaw Credit: Courtesy chick-fil-a.com

Cinnamon Cluster

This bite-sized pastry lended a sweet note to the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu from 2005 to 2016. In a world of singular cinnamon rolls, this cluster of mini cinnamon rolls dared to be different. While we understand that the chicken biscuit reigns supreme at breakfast time, this menu item offered a special sweetness that was perfect for surprise birthday breakfasts and kid-friendly weekend treats.

Carrot & Raisin Salad

Admittedly a less popular menu item than the coleslaw and chicken salad sandwich, this side salad gave an old-fashioned spin to the revolutionary fried chicken menu. It seemed like the ideal side dish to have with a nugget tray for a Sunday family lunch. Retro, but loved by many.

Spicy Chicken Biscuit

Those who like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich were thrilled when it was taken to the breakfast menu for a while by way of the Spicy Chicken Biscuit. While it's unclear why this newer menu item was retired, we're apologetic to anyone who adored the niche breakfast sandwich. Opt for the Sweet and Spicy Sriracha Sauce for your regular chicken biscuit to add a touch of heat. We're holding out hope that this will be brought back to the menu. (We did read in comment sections that you can still see the Spicy Chicken Biscuit offered at select few locations. According to the Chick-fil-a website, it's still present on the menu in only 95 cities.)

Chick fil A Spicy Chicken Biscuit Credit: Courtesy chick-fil-a.com

Multigrain Oatmeal

To be honest, we understand the thought process behind this nix. Who's going all the way to Chick-fil-a in the morning for oatmeal when there are Chicken Minis to be had? Well, those who are in need of a healthier alternative for personal reasons, be it medical or otherwise. We did appreciate the mix of nuts and dried fruit that went on top of the Multigrain Oatmeal and were sad to say goodbye to the old-school classic.