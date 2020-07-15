Chick-fil-A's Annual Cow Appreciation Day Has Been Postponed—Here's How to Celebrate at Home

The day may be "moo-ving," but you can still make merry 'til the cows come home.

It's an udder bummer for those looking forward to celebrating, but in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, Chick-fil-A has officially postponed their annual Cow Appreciation Day, an all-out festive bonanza devoted to Chick-fil-A's bovine mascot. (In previous years, fans of the fast food chain were encouraged to wear cow apparel for a chance to score free Chick-fil-A food.)

"Ever since 2005, we have celebrated Cow Appreciation Day – a tradition for Chick-fil-A® that gives us the opportunity to thank our guests and is an excuse to dress up like the Cows!" reads a statement on the company's website. "This year, we have decided to postpone the annual holiday in honor of our beloved bovines. We made this decision with the communities we serve in mind, keeping Safe Service as our highest priority at this time. Until we can gather again in person and celebrate our Cows, we have created a few fun ways to keep the spirit of Cow Appreciation Day alive this summer."

To help you channel the magic of Cow Appreciation Day at home, click here to download, view, and print activities from the company's Pinterest page. Options range from "Moo Bingo" and lessons on drawing a cow to cheesy joke collections to conversation starters for the dinner table.

For updates on Cow Appreciation Day, you can check Chick-fil-A's website here. Love the Chick? Check out our guide to five signs you're a Chick-fil-A superfan here.

WATCH: Here's How Chick-fil-A Makes Their Famous Biscuits