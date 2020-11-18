Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Tortilla Soup is Back!

What’s warm, creamy, and back on menus nationwide? Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Tortilla Soup!

The beloved soup made its triumphant return to stores Monday alongside another cult favorite, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake. The hearty seasonal side features shredded chicken breast and a mix of navy and black beans in a white, creamy broth, and a mouthwatering blend of vegetables and spices.

Chick-fil-A’s harbinger of fall originated at The Dwarf House in Atlanta, the first restaurant the chicken chain’s founder, Truett Cathy, ever opened. A favorite among guests, it was an easy decision to add the Chicken Tortilla Soup to the Chick-fil-A menu too. Decades later, it remains a cold-weather staple.

Image zoom Credit: Chick-fil-A

“A lot of people don’t know we use both our spicy and original chicken in the soup…giving it the perfect kick” Angela Wadlington, the Chick-fil-A chef behind the recipe, explains on the Chick-fil-A website, adding that its rich broth gives it a distinct hominess.

“The creaminess of the sour cream, the special type of flour used, and the notes of fresh herbs and spices make it a perfect, soothing dish,” said Wadlington. “No matter where you are, it just feels like home.”