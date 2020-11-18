Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Tortilla Soup is Back!

Get it while it’s hot!

By Meghan Overdeep
November 18, 2020
Advertisement

What’s warm, creamy, and back on menus nationwide? Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Tortilla Soup!

The beloved soup made its triumphant return to stores Monday alongside another cult favorite, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake. The hearty seasonal side features shredded chicken breast and a mix of navy and black beans in a white, creamy broth, and a mouthwatering blend of vegetables and spices.

Chick-fil-A’s harbinger of fall originated at The Dwarf House in Atlanta, the first restaurant the chicken chain’s founder, Truett Cathy, ever opened. A favorite among guests, it was an easy decision to add the Chicken Tortilla Soup to the Chick-fil-A menu too.  Decades later, it remains a cold-weather staple.

Credit: Chick-fil-A

So, what makes it so darn good?

“A lot of people don’t know we use both our spicy and original chicken in the soup…giving it the perfect kick” Angela Wadlington, the Chick-fil-A chef behind the recipe, explains on the Chick-fil-A website, adding that its rich broth gives it a distinct hominess.

“The creaminess of the sour cream, the special type of flour used, and the notes of fresh herbs and spices make it a perfect, soothing dish,” said Wadlington. “No matter where you are, it just feels like home.”

Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Tortilla Soup is available at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide for a limited time. Get it while it’s hot, y’all!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com