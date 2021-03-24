Chick-fil-A Is Testing a Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake

How does a milkshake from The Chick sound right about now? Hits the spot any time of day, if you ask us. Now there's a new flavor on the scene that has us begging our beloved Chick-fil-A to bring it to their Southern market—and quick!

Chick-fil-A Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake Image zoom Credit: Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Behold: The Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake, the latest milkshake flavor to be tested at Chick-fil-A, as announced in a recent blog post on the Chick-fil-A blog, The Chicken Wire. The milkshake is being tested for a limited-time run this spring in the Salt Lake City area, but Chick-fil-A, Inc. shared via email with Southern Living that, "While we are currently testing the milkshake at participating restaurants in Salt Lake City only, customer feedback will help us determine if it will be offered at additional restaurants in the future. Stay tuned!"

Per the milkshake's description in the blog post, the latest flavor to be added to Chick-fil-A's hand-spun milkshake lineup is made with their Icedream frozen dessert, blondie crumbles, butterscotch-flavored syrup, and, when not being ordered for delivery, gets a garnish of whipped cream and a cherry.

"Our guests let us know that they love seasonal milkshakes, like our Peppermint Chip Milkshake," said Beth Hefner from the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team, in The Chicken Wire announcement of the new arrival. "We are excited to test another seasonal milkshake and hope Salt Lake City customers enjoy this delicious blend of butterscotch-flavored syrup, Icedream® dessert, and blondie crumbles."

Here's to hoping this new milkshake gets SLC's stamp of approval and the flavor debuts in our nook of the country. After all this talk of butterscotch, we sure think butterscotch pie with whiskey caramel sauce sounds like an excellent addition to our table tonight.