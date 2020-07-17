Chick-fil-A Build Your Own Family Meal Bundles Launch Nationwide

Order on the Chick-fil-A app, for carry-out, at the drive-thru, or for delivery in select locations.

A few days ago, we learned that Chick-fil-A postponed its annual Cow Appreciation Day in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, some better news for fans out of the Atlanta, Georgia, based restaurant chain: Chick-fil-A Build Your Own Family Meal bundles will now be offered at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide (excluding licensed locations) starting this week.

The offerings allow families and small groups to build their own customized meal sets in quantities of four at a discount compared to purchasing the items à la carte. Here's the current lineup:

Entrées : Choose from a 30-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets, four Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches, and four Spicy Chicken Sandwiches.

: Choose from a 30-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets, four Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches, and four Spicy Chicken Sandwiches. Sides : Choose from four Medium Waffle Potato Fries, four Medium Mac & Cheeses, four Waffle Potato Chips, four Fruit Cups, four Kale Crunch Sides, or four Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

: Choose from four Medium Waffle Potato Fries, four Medium Mac & Cheeses, four Waffle Potato Chips, four Fruit Cups, four Kale Crunch Sides, or four Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Beverages: Choose from one gallon of Freshly-Brewed Iced Tea, either sweetened or unsweetened, or one gallon of Lemonade, either regular or diet.

If you'd like to, you can also add Chick-fil-A sauces to your order, currently available for purchase in select flavors in either eight-ounce tubs or bottles at participating restaurants. We have a feeling getting four people to agree on Chick-fil-A Sauce, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard, or Garden Herb Ranch will be quite the task, so be prepared to tack on an extra sauce or two.

Initially, a modified version of these A Build Your Own Family Meals debuted at 800 Chick-fil-A locations this spring, garnering enough positive feedback and success for the brand to lead to this nationwide rollout. Learn more about the new Build Your Own Family Meals on Chick-fil-A's blog here.

