Chick-fil-A Testing New Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites in Select Cities
Chick-fil-A is testing out a bold new breakfast offering in select markets.
Baked fresh every morning, the chain's new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Each order includes four egg bites, making them an ideal on-the-go option.
This is the first new breakfast entrée Chick-fil-A has created since the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl joined menus nationwide in 2017.
"As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they're on-the-go without sacrificing taste," Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc., said in a news release. "Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites test."
The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will be available for a limited time starting August 22 at participating restaurants in Augusta, Georgia; Aiken, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia; Miami, and New Orleans. Guest feedback will reportedly help determine if they make it to menus nationwide in the future.