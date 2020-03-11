Chick-fil-A to Start Selling Bottles of Two of Its Most Popular Sauces—But There's a Catch
Let's be honest: Chick-fil-A wouldn't be Chick-fil-A without its suite of sauces.
Beginning this April and May, Chick-fil-A will start by selling their signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces in all Florida locations of Publix, Target, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie. This move marks the brand's first foray into retail sales. So what's in it for us living beyond the borders of the Sunshine State? The success of this pilot launch will help Chick-fil-A decide if they want to move forward with a potential nationwide launch of bottled sauce in retail stores later this year.
For the time being, we're hoping our friends in Florida take advantage of the offer. Retail prices of each 16-ounce bottle start at $3.49. Chick-fil-A customers in Florida will also receive 8-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch sauces with their catering orders starting in mid-March. (Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Zesty Buffalo sauces will still be available in individual packets for catering customers). The 8-ounce bottles will also be available for purchase in participating Florida restaurants.
"Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant," said Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant in a company announcement. "And because our Team Members are truly our 'secret sauce' to creating a positive experience in our restaurants, each time a customer purchases a Bottled Sauce at a participating retailer, the Chick-fil-A profits will support Team Members through our scholarship program." You can read the full press release on the company blog, The Chicken Wire, here.
For now, if Floridians want to hack their way into a CFA experience without heading to a restaurant, we recommend stocking up on the sauces on your next Publix, Target, Walmart, or Winn-Dixie run and picking up some of these Sam's Club Member's Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites that taste a lot like the real deal for an at-home nugget party.
Here's to hoping Chick-fil-A decides to bring this exciting launch to the entire country in the coming months. We're looking forward to a lot of sauciness on the dinner table and adorning our lunch sandwiches.