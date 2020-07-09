Sweet Magnolias Author Sherryl Woods Also Wrote the Books Behind Your Favorite Hallmark Series

As soon as we met Maddie, Dana Sue, Helen, and the rest of the characters of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias, based on the 11-book Sweet Magnolias collection from author Sherryl Woods, we knew we'd be plopped down on our couch for quite some time. Now that we've finished season one of the hit series (and are patiently waiting for official news of another season), we're eager to dig deeper into all things Sherryl Woods.

Last week, we learned that you can listen to the Sweet Magnolias audiobooks for free on Hoopla and as we entered Sweet Magnolias recovery mode, we started streaming some of these six shows to watch if you loved Sweet Magnolias. This week, we were excited to stumble upon an hitherto unknown piece of info to us: The hit Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores is based on Woods' eponymous collection of novels about a woman who returns home to Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, from New York City to help her sister restore an inn. Woods is an executive producer for the series, which has four seasons (so far). You can watch the series on a variety of streaming platforms, listed here.

Whether you've long followed along with the drama of Trace Riley and Abby O'Brien-Winters and all the action that unfolds on this scenic slice of Maryland or are new to the series, it's certainly worth watching or re-watching if you're wondering "what's next?" now that you've finished season one of kitchen fights and margarita nights in Serenity. (And if you're a bookworm, the Chesapeake Shores novels don't disappoint.)

If you're yet to see the Hallmark series, rest assured it's got plenty of romance and tension-filled moments, just like Sweet Magnolias. For those of you who have seen both Sweet Magnolias and Chesapeake Shores, do you have a favorite?

