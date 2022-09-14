Couple That Met On Flight Gets Married In Charlotte Airport
Adam and Liz met on an American Airlines flight on Mother's Day in 2021. Both were traveling from their hometown, Cleveland, to Charlotte, North Carolina, when their love took off.
"When we first talked about where to have our wedding we knew we didn't want to do the typical thing or spend a small fortune on a single day," Adam told Southern Living. "We joked about getting married at the airport since we met on a flight but didn't really think it would come to fruition since it's not a typical venue and there are logistic and security hurdles."
The couple was shocked when officials at Charlotte Douglas International Airport said they wouldn't just allow it, they loved the idea!
The airport's ministry staff officiated Adam and Liz's September 9 ceremony in the atrium overlook. They were even granted two security passes for their best man and maid of honor. (Yes, they all still had to go through security).
"Even though there were hundreds of people below us unknowingly walking right past a wedding and quite a few airport staff in attendance on the overlook it felt like it was just the two of us and the chaplain," Adam recalled. "Neither of us could have imagined how perfect and beautiful the day was. CLT and American Airlines did an amazing job as wedding planners!"
After the ceremony, Adam and Liz hopped on a plane for their first part of their honeymoon in Marco Island, Florida. They plan to spend the second part celebrating with family and friends in Cleveland.
Congrats, y'all!